Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St John Vianney Catholic Church
Kirkland, WA
Marian R. Young


1959 - 2020
Marian R. Young Obituary
Marian Rae Young

Marian passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17th, 2020. She was born on April 21st, 1959 in Sedro Wooley, WA and was raised in Newhalem. She graduated from Western Washington University with a Bachelor's degree in Education and from Seattle University with a Master's degree in Theology. Marian devoted her work and volunteer life to the service of others. She worked for Human Life of Washington, The Archdiocese of Seattle, Sacred Heart and St. Anne's Parishes and volunteered many hours at Holy Family in Kirkland. She had a great sense of humor and a fantastic sense of style. Marian loved her family, her British heritage & game night with friends.

Preceded in death by her parents John (Jack) and Rose Young and her sister Veronica. She is survived by brother Dennis, sisters Cathy, Cecelia and Michelle, numerous nieces and nephews, and good friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 3rd 11:00 am at St John Vianney Catholic Church in Kirkland, WA followed by a celebration of her life in the social hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sophia's Way.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020
