Marian "Rickie" Raquel Johnston



Age 76 of Seattle WA, Rickie passed away on July 19, 2020 after a short battle with liver cancer. Services will be held at St. Anthony's Church in Renton WA on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM.



Rickie was born July 6, 1944, to Bernardo and Shirley Gonzalez in Seattle, WA. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic High School in 1962. She was married for 53 years to George Johnston, whom she met while working for Boeing. Together they had four children. Rickie loved spending her time baking, cooking and adored the holidays with family, especially her 5 grandchildren.



She is survived by her sister Carmen and her sons Tom, Greg, & twin daughters Renee & Rachel.



