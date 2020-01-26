|
Marian (Stewart) Rose
Marian Rose passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 at the age of 98. Born in Walla Walla, WA on September 19, 1921, Marian grew up in Eastern Washington and attended Yakima High School. She met her future husband, T.A. ("Tar") Rose at the University of Washington and the couple were married in Big Springs, Texas near where Tar was stationed during WWII. Following military discharge, the couple returned to Washington where Tar graduated from the UW dental school in 1951.
A longtime resident of Medina, Marian enjoyed an active life full of friends and family. She was a golfing member of the Overlake Country Club and participated in social ballroom dancing. In her golden years, Marian enjoyed going on cruises, traveling to Hawaii, spending time in Seaside, OR, gambling in Las Vegas and Reno, reading romance novels, and completing crossword puzzles. As life-long husky fans, Marian and Tar attended all husky football games between 1947 - 2007, only missing two games for the birth of their children.
Marian is survived by her children John Rose and Ann Jones, and her grandchildren Wiley Jones and Jennifer Hamilton. Marian is predeceased by her husband, T.A. Rose, sister Lorraine Burns, and grandson Jack Rose. At Marian's request she will be put to rest in Longview, WA alongside her husband and her cat, Sweetie. Her family would especially like to thank her caregivers, who have been so kind to her in the last few years. There will be no service; memorial donations can be made to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020