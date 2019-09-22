|
Marian Yoshiye Kikuchi
Marian Kikuchi passed away peacefully Friday August 30, 2019 at age 98. Marian was born October 13, 1920 to Yosaji and Saki Ohno in O'Brien (Kent), Washington. She was the oldest of ten children born in America.
Marian graduated from Seattle's Broadway High School. After graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper, as a power machine operator at the Seattle Glove Factory, and helped her mom raise her younger siblings. Marian was also the family interpreter for her immigrant parents.
With the outbreak of World War II, the Ohno family was forced out of their home in Seattle by Executive Order 9066. They were sent to the Minidoka Internment Camp. There, Marian met her husband, Isamu Kikuchi, They were married on December 15, 1943 in Twin Falls, Idaho. After the war, they moved first to Minneapolis before returning to Seattle, Washington to raise their three sons and a daughter.
Marian and Isamu were inseparable for over 54 years. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Isamu, and her daughter Joyce. She is survived by her sisters Saki (Albert) Tsuchiya, Sally (Toshio) Sudo, brother Henry Ohno, and her sons Frank Kikuchi, George (Brenda) Kikuchi, Jim (Matsue) Kikuchi, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held with family and relatives in attendance on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Evergreen Washelli.
Remembrances may be sent to the Caroline Kline Galland Home or in her name.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019