Marianne Barnett, 91, passed away peacefully on 2/11/2019. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harold J. Barnett; 2 sons, Dr. John Barnett and wife Laurie of Lawrence, KS, Steve Barnett and wife Kimberla of Everett, WA; 2 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.

A memorial service will be held

on 3/14, 11am, Evergreen-Washelli.

Jesse Mabanglo of Lake City

Presbyterian Church officiating.

Interment to follow at Evergreen-Washelli Columbarium.

Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019
