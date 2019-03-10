|
|
Marianne Barnett
Marianne Barnett, 91, passed away peacefully on 2/11/2019. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harold J. Barnett; 2 sons, Dr. John Barnett and wife Laurie of Lawrence, KS, Steve Barnett and wife Kimberla of Everett, WA; 2 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A memorial service will be held
on 3/14, 11am, Evergreen-Washelli.
Jesse Mabanglo of Lake City
Presbyterian Church officiating.
Interment to follow at Evergreen-Washelli Columbarium.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019