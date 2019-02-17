Marie B. Chow



Marie B. Chow, 65, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019 in San Jose, CA. As the eldest child of Wen and Rhoda Chow, she blazed a trail of success for her 5 siblings and was the epitome of excellence, perseverance and uniqueness. She had a keen intellect which she trained and honed in her undergraduate, doctoral and (two) post-doctoral studies at Smith College, Yale University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, respectively. As a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and later at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, she passionately pursued her research interest in learning how diseases develop and spread. For over six years, she was a major contributor to PATH, an international, nonprofit global health organization in Seattle. There she was active on the Scientific Advisory Board for projects related to poliovirus -



particularly vaccines, environmental surveillance, diagnostics, devices and tools. Her persistence and discipline achieved world-wide success as she played a key leadership role in the charge to eradicate polio.



Marie wasn't just a brilliant scientist. She applied herself with the same passion and focus to influence others and share her learnings. She invested herself in her students, supporting them to reach the high standards she exemplified, which won her much devotion and respect. Loving her large, extended family brought her joy. She demonstrated that fondness through cooking, cheering at their sporting events, offering career advice and timely words of encouragement and wisdom. Marie was also passionate about music. She was a competitive ballroom dancer, an accomplished vocalist and loved to attend the theatre. She also traveled extensively.



She is survived by her life partner of 20+ years, Gary Wiesehahn, siblings James, Jane, Angela, Christopher and Gregory and many nieces and nephews.



If desired, memorial contributions can be made to https://www.uif.uillinois.edu/Gifts/StartGiving.aspx to the PROFESSOR MARIE CHOW TEACHING SCHOLARSHIP.



Gifts by check can be sent to University of Illinois Foundation, for the PROFESSOR MARIE



CHOW TEACHING SCHOLAR-SHIP" at mailing address Harker Hall, 1305 West Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801.



Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019