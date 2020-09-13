Marie Caroline Tulloch
It is with great sadness that the family of Marie Tulloch announces her passing on August 27, 2020. Marie was 99 years old and will be forever remembered by her Son Glen (Linda) Tulloch, Grandchildren Tammy (Phillip) Farmer, Glenda Reilly, Great-grandchildren Courtney, Ryan and Jen, Steven, Tucker and Baliee, Great-great grandchildren Jackson and Hailey. Marie will also be remembered by her many wonderful family and dear friends.
Remembrances in Marie Tulloch's name may be made to American Cancer Society
.