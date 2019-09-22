Home

Marie E. Johnson

Marie E. Johnson Obituary
Marie E. Johnson

Marie Evelyn Johnson was born Marie Evelyn Thompson, July 13, 1923 in Alderson, OK. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Streeter. They had 2 children, Judyth (deceased) and Fred (deceased). Marie married Weldon Johnson March 5, 1976 in Carson City, NV. Marie passed September 6, 2019. Marie predeceased her husband, Weldon, by 11 days. She is survived by Weldon's children: Gayle Doss (Ron), Gary Johnson, and Rondi Davis (John); Judy's husband, Lee Shabinaw, and Judy's 2 sons Brad and Andy Hanson. No memorial service is scheduled. Memorial Gifts may be made to Evergreen Foundation, 12040 NE 128th Street, MS#5, Kirkland, WA 98034-3098 or visit www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com to support the "_" program (i.e. Hospice, Home care, Cancer Center, Parkinson's, etc.)
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019
