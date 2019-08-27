Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
5600 S. Ryan St
Seattle, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
5600 S. Ryan St.
Seattle, WA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
205 NE 205th St.
Shoreline, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Pitre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Elizabeth Pitre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Elizabeth Pitre Obituary
Marie Elizabeth Pitre

Marie Elizabeth Blouin Pitre, 95, passed away Thursday, August 22,

2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Her funeral services will be held

Friday, August 30, 2019 at

St. Paul's Catholic Church

5600 S. Ryan St., Seattle 98178

beginning with a Rosary at 9:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment will be at 11:00 am on Saturday Morning, August 31 at

Holyrood Catholic Cemetery

205 NE 205th St., Shoreline 98155

Marie was the last of nine children born to Arthur and Felicia Blouin in Southern Louisiana. She joins Wilfred Pitre, her husband of 44 years, who passed away on January 19, 1998. She is survived by two daughters and two sons, Wilfred Christopher Pitre, Garnet Alexia Pitre, James Oscar Pitre, and Ramona Pitre-Collins. She is also survived by four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Marie began her teaching career in the back Bayou country schools in Southern Louisiana and continued teaching for over 35 years for the Seattle School District. As a reading specialist, she brought foundational skills important to student development which made her a sought after teacher by many principals. She taught in eight schools and worked with countless teaching interns during her years of teaching in Seattle. Marie was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, a charitable organization. She volunteered for St. Paul's Church as well as other organizations. An avid Bridge player, Marie played in various state and national tournaments winning a number of 1st place trophies. She was able to tour a number of countries - Germany, Italy and France; as well as cruises to the Bahamas, Jamaica and Alaska.

Marie will be missed by her family and friends who knew and loved her.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.