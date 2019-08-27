|
Marie Elizabeth Pitre
Marie Elizabeth Blouin Pitre, 95, passed away Thursday, August 22,
2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Her funeral services will be held
Friday, August 30, 2019 at
St. Paul's Catholic Church
5600 S. Ryan St., Seattle 98178
beginning with a Rosary at 9:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment will be at 11:00 am on Saturday Morning, August 31 at
Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
205 NE 205th St., Shoreline 98155
Marie was the last of nine children born to Arthur and Felicia Blouin in Southern Louisiana. She joins Wilfred Pitre, her husband of 44 years, who passed away on January 19, 1998. She is survived by two daughters and two sons, Wilfred Christopher Pitre, Garnet Alexia Pitre, James Oscar Pitre, and Ramona Pitre-Collins. She is also survived by four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Marie began her teaching career in the back Bayou country schools in Southern Louisiana and continued teaching for over 35 years for the Seattle School District. As a reading specialist, she brought foundational skills important to student development which made her a sought after teacher by many principals. She taught in eight schools and worked with countless teaching interns during her years of teaching in Seattle. Marie was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, a charitable organization. She volunteered for St. Paul's Church as well as other organizations. An avid Bridge player, Marie played in various state and national tournaments winning a number of 1st place trophies. She was able to tour a number of countries - Germany, Italy and France; as well as cruises to the Bahamas, Jamaica and Alaska.
Marie will be missed by her family and friends who knew and loved her.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019