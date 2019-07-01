Marie F. Searing



October 27, 1924 ~ June 12, 2019



Marie Searing died on June 12, 2019 at the age of 94 in Pasco, Washington.



Marie was the youngest of five children born to the Rev. Hans Ernst and Ingeborg Andersen, who emigrated from Norway. She grew up on the family farm in the South Kitsap community of Fragaria. With her death the last of the Fragaria family is gone.



Marie graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1942. After graduation she entered nurses training at Everett Hospital. She contracted tuberculosis and was unable to complete her training.



After WWII she married James L. Searing II of Seattle. They were married for 23 years. Her husband (who predeceased her) served in the US Army for 31 years and retired as a Colonel.



Marie was preceded in death by her four siblings-Harold Andersen (age 93), Stanley Andersen (age 40), Arnold Andersen (age 90) and Myrtle Stansfield (age 95). Her son, James F. Searing (Patricia Hickling), died in 2012. Her survivors are her children: Stephanie M. Searing (Randy Barnard) of Woodinville, Heather Gillis of Vancouver BC, Lindsay Wells of Bellingham and Scott Searing (Elmira) of Richland. She has 10 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



As an army wife Marie lived all over the world raising her family and moving every two or three years. She lived in Maryland, Panama, Utah, Alabama, Germany and Tacoma, Washington, where they were stationed more than once at Fort Lewis. After her children were mostly raised she worked for the US Postal Service. She retired after 25 years.



Marie was proud of her Norwegian heritage, devoted to family and active in the Methodist Church. She was outspoken, fearless and never one to shrink from adventure. In 1989 she traveled to Dakar, Senegal to visit her son, Jim, who was living and working there as a Fulbright professor for the University of Dakar. At age 70 she did volunteer work (including painting houses) in the Philippines and visited Hong Kong with her church as part of the Volunteers in Mission.



Marie's final years were spent in Eastern Washington where she was cared for and watched over by her son, Scott.



A memorial to celebrate Marie's life will be announced at a later date.