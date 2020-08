Marie Johnette Tollbom Tribble



On this birthday of our Mother 100 years ago today, we honor her sweet presence always there for all eight of us: In times of sickness, celebrations, hospitalizations, bedtime stories, and homework. Anyone we brought home was treated as family. Mom was an artist, dancer, and singer who encouraged us in all the Fine and Folk Arts we chose to pursue.



Happy Birthday Mom



from your loving children.



