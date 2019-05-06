Marie Le Roi Anderson



February 20, 1945 - March 31, 2018



On National Teacher's Day and in Memoriam of Marie Le Roi Anderson.



Marie Le Roi Anderson, known by generations of students as Ms. Anderson, was born in Tulsa and moved to Seattle with her family at age 3. From a young age Marie knew she wanted to be a teacher, and she went to college with her dream in mind. She received her B.A. from Antioch College, Ohio in 1975 and a Master's Degree from Andrews University in Michigan in 1985.



A world citizen, Ms. Anderson's adventurous spirit took her many places as she pursued her passion to teach, including Rwanda, El Salvador and Chile. But where she retired, as a teacher in Seattle Public Schools, was where she was most fulfilled. She once said, "Throughout most of my career, I was fortunate enough to pursue my passion and consequently never "worked" in the traditional sense. Each day was a new adventure, open to the joy of discovery."



Marie also loved studying the bible. One of her favorite scriptures was Galatians 5:22. "But the fruit of the Spirit is: love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, meekness, temperance." Published in The Seattle Times from May 6 to May 7, 2019