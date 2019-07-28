|
|
Marie Louise Malneritch
Marie, a former parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church in Seattle, passed away on July 24, 2019. She was 89 years old.
Marie was born on January 19, 1930 in Seattle to Martin and Helen Malneritch. Her family was one of the first parishioners of Christ the King. She graduated from Holy Names Academy and then from Seattle University with a teaching degree. Marie taught as a cadet and teacher for the Highline School District for 4 years, then taught for Shoreline at Echo Lake Elementary, until she retired. Marie loved teaching 1st grade and was honored to be awarded the Golden Acorn teaching award. She was the first President of Kappa Kappa Iota teaching sorority. Marie enjoyed traveling with friends and family, especially her trips to Hawaii, Europe, China, and Canada to see Pope John Paul II.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Helen and Martin; her brother, James; and nephew, Paul. She is survived by Jim's wife, Patty; nieces, Camille (Mark) Howard, grands- Elliott and Kecia; Katie (Rich) Novcaski, grands- David, James and Joseph; nephews, Martin (Robin) Malneritch, grands- Bailey and Jacob; Michael (Maria) Malneritch, grand- Daniella; Paul's wife Kerri Malneritch, grand- Joshua; and many beloved cousins.
Recitation of the Rosary will be Sat. Aug. 3rd at 9:30am, the Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00am at
Christ the King Catholic Church
401 N 117th St., Seattle 98133.
She will be laid to rest beside her dearly beloved parents at
Holyrood Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019