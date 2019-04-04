Resources More Obituaries for Marie Freeberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marie Magdalene Freeberg

We are saddened to share that Marie Freeberg of Olympic View, Silverdale, WA, passed away March 2, 2019. She died at home, under the care of hospice and with family at her bedside. She enjoyed most of her 94 years without debilitating medical issues. She enjoyed an unrivaled social life until the very end. When she wasn't up to going out anymore, her loved ones came to her. She was blessed with her Black Velvet Ladies Society, her closest friends. She was loved and cherished by so many and she blessed all who knew her with love and generosity.



Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenny. She enjoyed a long, happy life with him for nearly 60 years. She missed him terribly until the day she died. She couldn't have loved her son Shawn and her granddaughter Shelby anymore than she did. She gave love and support to Shawn's wife Cheryl and her children when they came into her life 12 years ago. Marie requested no service. She would like her ashes combined with Kenny's and released over the Hood Canal where they made their home for 45 years. She will leave a huge hole in the hearts of her friends and family with her absence in this life. She will always be remembered for her tiny woman feistiness and her generous love. Marie had written her own obituary, which follows.



I was born Marie Magdalene Forland Freeberg, on October 7,



1924. My husband Kenny, whom I loved since 1941, died June 26, 2011 at the age of 87 after a short illness. We were about to celebrate our 60th wedding anniversary in July. After he died we turned it into a memorial to Kenny along with celebrating our 60 happy years of marriage. That memorial was also mine. Thank you to Cheryl, our daughter-in-law for planning the day, and to all who helped and attended. It was lovely.



We were married fourteen years when I answered a call from my doctor saying there is a baby boy at the hospital we should see. We've had the privilege of being that baby boy's parents for the next 53 years. Thank you Shawn Mathew Freeberg. Thank you so much for being a very special son and having Shelby. What would Dad and I have done without you? You were the reason for it all. So thanks again. My wish to you is for a long and healthy life. My deepest love!



Shawn's first marriage gave us a beautiful granddaughter Shelby Marie Freeberg. His second marriage to Cheryl gave us four terrific step-grandchildren, Nicole, Derek, Garrett (Rachel) their small children, and Kyle Eckert. To my surviving Forland, Freeberg and Young family, all my love. I've been having so many memories of our times together.



Laurie and Pankaj Sharma, their children Sarah and Sonali, Nancy and Russ Hubler. My career as an interior designer with Marian Olsen bloomed into my inheriting her family as my own. I have been so loved and cared for. Thank you.



To all those I didn't mention, dear family and friends that I have been blessed with. Many, many thanks to my relatives and friends who have played taxi to my grocery needs and other fun trips. Never forgetting to invite me to events. I love you all and wasn't it great? There are too many names to mention you all, you know who you are.



"Raise your glass, have a good



laugh, love each other, as I have



loved you. I am now where



I want to be. So long, Marie." Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019