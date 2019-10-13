|
|
Sister Marie
Murphy, OP
04/06/1932 ~ 09/29/2019
Sister Marie Murphy, (Mary Finbar) Dominican Sister of Tacoma, died peacefully at St. Joseph Residence in Seattle on September 29, 2019. Sister Marie, a native of Currahy, Ballingeary, County Cork, Ireland, was born to William Murphy and Mary (O'Leary) Murphy on April 6, 1932.
Sister Marie was an educator, teaching in Washington and California until the early eighties. After that she served as Director of Religious Education in Port Angeles and in Arlington until 2013 when she moved to St. Joseph Residence.
Services for Sister Marie Murphy
will take place at
St. Joseph Residence
(4800 37th Ave SW, Seattle 98126) on October 16th with sharing of memories at 10:30 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019
For more information on Sister Marie's life, go to
www.gaffneycares.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019