Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Residence
4800 37 th Ave SW
Seattle, WA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Residence
4800 37 th Ave SW
Seattle, WA
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Tacoma, WA
Sister Marie (Mary Finbar) Murphy


1932 - 2019
Sister Marie (Mary Finbar) Murphy Obituary
Sister Marie

Murphy, OP

04/06/1932 ~ 09/29/2019

Sister Marie Murphy, (Mary Finbar) Dominican Sister of Tacoma, died peacefully at St. Joseph Residence in Seattle on September 29, 2019. Sister Marie, a native of Currahy, Ballingeary, County Cork, Ireland, was born to William Murphy and Mary (O'Leary) Murphy on April 6, 1932.

Sister Marie was an educator, teaching in Washington and California until the early eighties. After that she served as Director of Religious Education in Port Angeles and in Arlington until 2013 when she moved to St. Joseph Residence.

Services for Sister Marie Murphy

will take place at

St. Joseph Residence

(4800 37th Ave SW, Seattle 98126) on October 16th with sharing of memories at 10:30 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

For more information on Sister Marie's life, go to

www.gaffneycares.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
