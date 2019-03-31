Services Lewis Funeral Chapel 5303 KITSAP WAY BREMERTON , WA 98312 (360) 377-3836 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Bremerton Performing Arts Center in Bremerton High School Resources More Obituaries for Marilee Hansen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilee Hansen

Marilee Hansen, the trail blazing educator, devoted community volunteer, and humanitarian, died on March 21, 2019. She packed a lot of life into her 79 years. Marilee was born in 1939 to Sigvard and Beverly Hansen. She grew up riding horses on her family's farm in Green Acres, Washington. Her parents were both educators who inspired her to pursue a career in education. She studied at Whitman College and earned a degree in German from the University of Washington and a Master's in Education from the University of Western Washington.



Marilee married her first husband, Gary Dethlefs, in 1963, and they had a son, Tracy, in 1969. They later divorced, and Marilee was a single mom for 13 years, until she married Rob "Bob" Woutat in 1987, and gained two stepsons, Philip and Jonno. Marilee and Bob had met 27 years earlier during a university year in Vienna, Austria. Marilee and Rob went on to travel the world and become beloved and influential members of the Kitsap community, with many friends, including dozens of foreign exchange students that they took in over the years.



Marilee taught German at Issaquah and Snohomish High Schools, and then in 1978 she became a vice principal at Mead High School in Spokane and then later Federal Way and Renton High Schools and was made principal of Renton High School in 1983.



Marilee moved to Bremerton in 1987 when she was hired as principal of Bremerton High School and oversaw the opening of the new high school in 1991. She was a proud Rotarian for 32 years and became the first woman President of Bremerton Rotary. She was also the first woman president of the Washington Association of Secondary School Principals. She won many awards and honors for her educational leadership and dedication to her community, including being named Kitsap County Philanthropist of the Year in 2014.



Marilee was relentlessly optimistic, a big believer in the potential in everyone and was a force for good in the world. She broke through gender barriers of the time and made sure to hold open the doors for others who followed. She had a contagious laugh and rarely lost her sense of humor. She had a passion for children, especially her only grandchild, Keon.



Marilee was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother, Pete. Tragically, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob, who passed away in January. Marilee is survived by her son, Tracy Dethlefs (and wife Francine); her grandson, Keon, her stepsons, Jonno Woutat (and wife Sassy) and Philip Woutat, and her brother Dr. Sigvard "Ted" Hansen (and wife Dalia), and a large and loving extended family and community of friends.



A celebration of life will be held



on April 27th at 2:00 PM at



Bremerton Performing Arts Center



in Bremerton High School.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to United Way of Kitsap County.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to United Way of Kitsap County.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.lewischapel.com Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019