Marilee L. Bowen
January 30, 1951 ~ March 12, 2020
Marilee L. Bowen of Shoreline, Washington passed away peacefully at home March 12, 2020. Her husband Ray was at her side. She was surrounded by family and friends the final month of her life. She fought cancer courageously during her lifetime and lost the battle with this 3rd bout.
Marilee's love for gardening, travel, cooking and charitable giving was only exceeded by the love she had for her daughter Jennifer Puetz-Heng, her 3 grandchildren Ava 14, twins Anderson and Alivia 8 and her son-in-law Paul Heng. There is nothing in the world that she wouldn't do for her grandkids. The kids were heartbroken for her illness. Ava played on her Ukulele and sang "Somewhere over the Rainbow" to her Grandma in her finals days of life. Many family summer vacations were taken in Lake Chelan where Marilee and Ray own a home. Marilee and Ray enjoyed visits to Mexico, Palm Springs, Scottsdale, Disneyworld, Disneyland, San Diego, Tucson, Hawaii, Wyoming and Montana with Jen, Paul, Ava, Anderson and Alivia.
Marilee faced health issues most of her life but never complained. She possessed a toughness and a bit of sass in life, yet a sweetness and kindness when it came to helping others. Her needs always came last. At one point she proclaimed herself "the fixer" of all family problems. Marilee leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Ray, her daughter Jen Puetz-Heng, grandchildren Ava Rae, Anderson and Alivia, her brother Steve Haile and sister Rosalie Yourist, nieces and nephews Bob, Kim and Chris Yourist, Shane Haile and Tiffany McQueen.
Marilee was most relaxed laying by the pool with a book in Chelan, for that matter any pool. She was always at home in her kitchen and loved to do a dinner party. She was an excellent cook and was famous for her homemade rolls and her Christmas cookies. Marilee attended North Beach Grade School, Marcus Whitman Junior High and Ballard High School. She also had a Liberal Arts degree from North Seattle Community College. She met her husband Ray at Dick's Drive-In in the summer of 1967. They were married on April 5, 1979 at the Chapel of the Bells and honeymooned in Reno, Nevada.
Marilee had a good life and is now in Heaven with her Mom, Dad, friends and other relatives that preceded her.
You will forever be loved
Marilee Bowen and missed by all.
A special thank you and love goes out to her lifelong friend Gail Anderson-Waite for spending 3 weeks assisting Ray with caregiving. In loving memory please make a donation to . One of Marilee's is Childhaven. Her service will be announced at a later date.
