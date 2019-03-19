Resources More Obituaries for Marillyn Watson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marillyn Black Watson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marillyn Black Watson



Marillyn Watson died peacefully at home in the early hours of Saturday March 16, 2019 at the age of 96. Throughout a gradual, dementia-related decline, Marillyn retained a positive, cheerful outlook. She never lost interest in her surroundings or appreciation of others, and she was a joy to those around her until a sudden brief illness brought her end.



Born July 5, 1922, Marillyn grew up in Seattle's Denny Blaine neighborhood and on Bainbridge Island, where she rode horseback through the woods and fields and walked to the country club dock to catch the ferry to Seattle and Bush School. She graduated from Chatham Hall in Virginia, and Vassar College.



Marillyn, known much of her life as Mel, was introduced to army major Roe Duke Watson at the end of the war. Their early years of marriage were a romantic life in logging camps and mill towns of Oregon and Washington. After the birth of their third son, they settled in Seattle on Capitol Hill.



In addition to raising three sons, Marillyn worked for years with commitment and distinction at the Seattle - King County chapter of Planned Parenthood. Her artistic temperament led her to the board of the Seattle Art Museum, and her love of tennis to the Seattle Tennis Club board. Civic, cultural, and social activity was always balanced by outdoor activity. She was a graceful and adept skier, tennis player, and horseback rider, and she was an avid participant in years of family camping trips and countless ski trips. Later she joined Duke on many of his canoe trips in Canada and Alaska. When he set off on his more extreme adventures, she often indulged her love of travel... to China, to East Africa, and elsewhere.



Marillyn took great pleasure in her garden and her home in The Highlands, which she shared with Duke until his passing in 2010. In their last years together they were assisted around the house by Margaret Keys, who remained Marillyn's devoted companion and closest confidant till the last moment.



Marillyn is survived by her brother Alan Black, her sons Alan, Bart, and Rolfe Watson, and her grandchildren Sam and Luke Watson.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00 the afternoon of Wednesday April 24, at The Seattle Tennis Club.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood of Seattle-King County, or a . Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries