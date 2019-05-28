Home

Marillyn Rininger Totten Reynolds Obituary
21 June 1938 ~ 8 May 2019

Poet, Activist, Artist, Herbalist and Teacher. Mother of Tony (d. 1982), Joshua and Allegra. Daughter of attorney Morell Phelps Totten and Helen D. Rininger. Grandchild of Seattle First Hospital's Swedish founder

DR. E.M. Rininger and spouse Eleanor 'Nellie" Powers Rininger.

Rest in Peace Mamma ~

We all miss you.

Services Sunday June 2, 2019 at 12pm in Suquamish, WA

Our family welcomes your participation. For address and additional Info please: call 206-747-5894 or Visit Cascade Memorial Obituary page https://cascadememorial.com/obituaries/?query=reynolds+

For those who wish to contribute, our sister set up A go fund me page: gf.me/u/syn4bw
Published in The Seattle Times from May 28 to May 29, 2019
