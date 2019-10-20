Home

Marilyn A. Shannon

Marilyn A. Shannon Obituary
Marilyn A. Shannon

Marilyn Shannon, 100, went home into the loving arms of the Lord September 26, 2019. She was born in Great Falls, Montana to Matilda and Frank McLean on December 11, 2018. Later the family moved to a 2000 acre farm in St. Paul, Minnesota. When Marilyn was seventeen the family moved to Sedro Woolley where she completed her education and met her husband Neil Shannon. They eventually moved to Seattle and resided on Queen Anne Hill. Marilyn worked as the office manager for University Chevrolet and University Mazda for 52 years and retired at the age of 82. Marilyn was a very special lady who loved gardening and especially being with her family. She shared her love with her family and everyone else she met and helped others by contributing to her many charities. She will be truly missed but heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Marilyn lost her husband Neil in 1970 and was preceded in death by her son Fred (Margaret) and her brother Frank. Marilyn is survived by her daughter Katy Durbin and her sister Jean Bowman, grandchildren, Tim Durbin (Sharlene), Sean Durbin (Iveth), Shannon Durbin (Kemp), Erin Shannon (Joe) and Allison Shannon, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We love you mom.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019
