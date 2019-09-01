Home

Marilyn Alice Murphy

Marilyn Alice Murphy Obituary
Marilyn Alice Murphy

Marilyn A. Murphy (Stoskopf) passed away peacefully on July 28,

2019, surrounded by her family. Marilyn enjoyed a 50+ year career as a Registered Nurse. Her passions were her faith & family. She was predeceased by her parents Clarence and Mary Stoskopf (Stonelake) and 2 sons Michael C. Gallagher (2009) & (Jay) James J. Murphy (2014). Marilyn is survived by daughters Kimberly A. Smith (Marty), Kelley L. Hanon (Dave) and sons Philip H. Gallagher, lll (Donna) and Shawn A. Murphy (Leah) and 12 grandchildren Ryan, David, Trent, Michael, Devan, Brandon, Chelsea, Irelynd, Rory, Austin, Emme, Hayden, 1 great-granddaughter Londynn, and brother Gary Stoskopf (Neena).

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00am, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery:

6701 30th Ave. SW, Seattle 98126 A reception to follow at:

14733 173rd Ave. SE, Renton 98059

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to The ALS Assoc.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019
