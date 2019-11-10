|
|
Marilyn Ann Gockel
In loving memory of Marilyn Ann Gockel, age 88, who peacefully passed away in Bellevue, WA on Friday, October 25th after a long and beautiful life. Born August 24, 1931 in Ellensburg, Washington to Emmett and Marvel Mitchell, Marilyn grew up in Ellensburg, Yakima, and Tacoma, attending school at St. Patrick's and Aquinus Academy in Tacoma and then attending college at the University of Hawaii and Seattle University. After college, Marilyn worked at Weyerhauser Corporation, but she soon met her future husband, John Leo Gockel, and after they were married in 1953, her real life work began - the full-time raising of what became a large family of eight very active children! After decades of joyful and devoted work caring for her family, she finally got to spend over 25 years of vibrant, happy retirement life with John, thoroughly enjoying their time in Bellevue, Lake Chelan, and Sun City, Arizona, prior to his passing in 2008.
Marilyn, like her husband John, treasured life and loved people. She was a very happy and active woman! Besides chasing eight kids around, she loved to dance, to entertain friends, play tennis, and waterski; but her passion truly was taking care of her family - joyfully preparing family meals daily, washing unending laundry, helping with homework, volunteering at their schools, constantly sharing with them and with her husband, John, her incredible gifts of love, self-sacrifice, kindness, warmth and faith. This last gift - her faith - was an essential part of her life! A devout Catholic, Marilyn volunteered in many capacities to assist her Catholic Church, especially Sacred Heart Church in Bellevue, and church-related causes including Human Life of Washington. And after encouraging, supporting and holding our hands throughout our lives, we as family had the opportunity to do that with her over the last few years. She was a wonderful inspiration to all of us and all who spent time with her!
She is survived by her eight children and her sons-and daughters-in-law: Sally (Kirk) Scammell, Jeanne Gockel, Don (Diane) Gockel, Larry (Aaren) Gockel, William (Pam) Gockel, Susi (Tom) Balding, Lisa (John) Brondello, and Mike (Jill) Gockel; her 24 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren; as well as her three brothers - Jack (Irene) Mitchell, Richard (Roberta) Mitchell, and Jim (Chris) Mitchell.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kirkland on Friday, November 22 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to in Marilyn's memory.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019