Marilyn Bernstein



April 2, 1939, Escondido CA ~



July 6, 2020, Seattle, WA



Predeceased by husband Arnold Bernstein and stepdaughter Elizabeth Bernstein. Survived by stepsons Neal and Jonathan Bernstein and granddaughters Elissa and Emma Bernstein.



Accomplished quilter. Loved her beagle Max, books, movies, Japanese TV, small restaurants. Marilyn never wanted to be a burden so when the time came, she peacefully gave up her life and left this Earth. She will be missed so, by those she left behind, so quickly.



