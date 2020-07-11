1/
Marilyn Bernstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Bernstein

April 2, 1939, Escondido CA ~

July 6, 2020, Seattle, WA

Predeceased by husband Arnold Bernstein and stepdaughter Elizabeth Bernstein. Survived by stepsons Neal and Jonathan Bernstein and granddaughters Elissa and Emma Bernstein.

Accomplished quilter. Loved her beagle Max, books, movies, Japanese TV, small restaurants. Marilyn never wanted to be a burden so when the time came, she peacefully gave up her life and left this Earth. She will be missed so, by those she left behind, so quickly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved