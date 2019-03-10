Marilyn Dee Stratmeyer



Marilyn was born January 21, 1934, to Elmo and Olga Sims in Cadillac, Michigan. She died on February 26, 2019 at the Overlake Hospital in Bellevue from complications with pneumonia. After graduating from high school in Cadillac, Marilyn attended the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and graduated with an associate's degree in Christian Education for Children. During her time in Chicago she met Hubert Stratmeyer on a blind date. They were married in 1956 and were married for nearly 40 years until Hugh's passing in 1996. Hubert and Marilyn, with their four children, moved from Michigan to Bellevue, Washington in 1968 - this is where she would live out the remainder of her life.



Marilyn loved to travel and took many trips abroad. She loved theater, gardening, painting, holiday decorating, arts & crafts, and like her mother, was a terrific cook and baker. Marilyn also loved putting her Christian Ed degree to good use by teaching children's Sunday school (the Eager Beaver Bible Club) and vacation bible school, at Newport Covenant Church where she was a member for over 45 years. Marilyn is survived by three children: Curtis Stratmeyer of Las Vegas, NV; Phillip Stratmeyer of Bellevue, WA; and Eric Stratmeyer of Everett, WA. She is also survived by her two grandchildren; William Dale Stratmeyer and Samantha Lynn Stratmeyer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Olga and Elmo Sims, her husband, Hubert Stratmeyer; her daughter, Lynn Ann Stratmeyer, and her sister, Linda (Sims) Evans.



The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00am, at the Covenant Shores Retirement Community on Mercer Island.



Marilyn was a strong believer in faithful giving: in lieu of flowers, please send any remembrances to the Union Gospel Mission of Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary