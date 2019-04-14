Marilyn Frances Bringedahl



Marilyn came into the world in Seattle, WA on August 24, 1929 to a Norwegian father, Bjarne Bringedahl and an Austrian mother, Mary Magdalene Antic. An only child, she was a beautiful blonde, blue-eyed girl who was the apple of her father's eye.



She attended Lincoln High School where she excelled in drama and literature. There she met her high school sweetheart and future husband, Dick Fulcher. They lived in California for nearly 30 years where their family grew.



Marilyn loved music, nature and homemaking. Whether with friends or family, Marilyn lived by the very definition of HYGGE, "taking pleasure from the presence of soothing things". Everyone loved being in her home.



Marilyn traveled to over 26 countries around the world but of course, being a proud Norske, she held Norway closest to her heart. Traditions from the "old country" were steadfast at holidays and celebrations; pastries and coffee always accompanied good conversation.



Marilyn took her journey "Home" with peace and grace on April 9, 2019. She is survived by her children: Edie, Rick, Susan and Jay as well as three in-laws, ten grandchildren, and fourteen great--grandchildren.



"Kjaerlighet og liv!"



Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019