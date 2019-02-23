|
Marilyn Hollander Sidel
Marilyn Hollander Sidel passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 22, 2019. Born on on March 7, 1930 in Chicago to Carl and Marge Hollander and raised in Olympia, WA. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Donald. Survived by sister Saundra Rousso (Azaria). Mother to Ricki Koppel (Michael), Alan (Beverly) and Arthur (Georgi). Grandmama to Kimmy Davison (Jeremy), Aaron, Remara (Joel), Hannah, and Hunter. Great grandmother to four. Marilyn was a talented seamstress, made quilts for family members. She loved to hike and ski with friends, also enjoyed theater, opera, and travel.
Funeral services will be held at Hills of Eternity at 11:00 am on February 24th, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019