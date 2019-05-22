Marilyn Jean Gardner



Marilyn Gardner, born to Olive and Frank Laughlin on February 11, 1934, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 in West Linn, OR. She is survived by her son Shawn, daughter-in-law Kazuko, granddaughter Amy and her brother James.



She graduated from Yakima High School in '52. She married Paul Gardner in '57 and moved to Seattle. They were very devoted to each other until Paul passed away in July 2000. Marilyn was a kind-hearted, loving wife and a terrific mother who taught to appreciate people for just who they are.



Her Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 PM on May 25th at her nephew's church, Generations Community Church



in Marysville, WA.



In honor of her love for animals, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dog Gone Seattle at doggoneseattle.org. Published in The Seattle Times from May 22 to May 23, 2019