Marilyn Joy LaFramboise Batali
On May 6, 2020, Marilyn Joy LaFramboise Batali, loving wife and mother of 3 children, passed away peacefully at home in Seattle, overlooking the Puget Sound, at the age of 82. Marilyn was born in Yakima, WA on May 29, 1937 to Leon and Mary LaFramboise. She graduated high school from St. Joseph's in Yakima, got her nursing degree from Sacred Heart in Spokane and her NP from UCLA. During her nursing career, Marilyn was in the Virginia Mason operating room assisting with open heart surgeries. She later worked for Planned Parenthood. She married her high school sweetheart Armandino Batali on December 26, 1959. They raised 3 children and travelled the world together, spending time in Yakima, Seattle, Madrid and London, (at both foreign posts she held the job as President of the American Woman's Clubs) before retiring in Seattle, 17 years later. Their version of retirement was to open a shop in Pioneer Square called Salumi, the legendary salami production operation and luncheonette.
Marilyn was fiercely independent, a rabble rouser, infinitely curious, always involved and passionate about art, music, culture and connecting with people. She became a docent at the Seattle Art Museum in 1998. She won the Dorothy Malone award for her service and dedication to SAM in 2009 and more recently became a Docent Laureate. She loved her museum work and her group of like minded peers. She thrived on learning and took every opportunity to deepen her knowledge of art so that she could share it through school tours, helping students develop stronger connections to art. She partnered in piloting the STEAM program at SAM, connecting the arts and the sciences in her signature way.
She is survived by her husband Armandino, her 3 children, their spouses and 6 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Cherie, brothers Richard, Jim and Patrick and an entire family of passionate like-minded lovers of life. She was fulfilled being involved in her kids and grandkids lives- she called them
her legacies. She will continue to live through them in their displays of confidence, character and most importantly, love.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Docent Education, Seattle Art Museum.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 6 to May 10, 2020