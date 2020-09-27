Marilyn Judith Kiriluk
July 19, 1935 ~ September 5, 2020
Everyone knew her as Judy, due to a grandmother's penchant for short nicknames and 'Judy' fit in well.
She graduated from Bainbridge high school, attended the Univ. of WA for one year and transferred to Seattle Univ. where she earned a BA in Education and later a Master's in Education.
Judy enjoyed teaching elementary classes mostly in Shoreline District where she eventually specialized in dyslexic classes primarily because she recognized the reading problems some children have. Her excellence in this was acknowledged by the district and by her fellow teachers with the Golden Apple award, the ultimate recognition of a master teacher.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Bob McManus, Marian Day and her daughter Diane (Kelly).
She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Gene, two sons, Eugene (Jay), Robert (Bob) and two close cousins, Tricia Ebert and Jack Daughters, whom Judy grew up with in their family home in Eagledale on Bainbridge Island.
Judy is remembered for her boundless energy in not accepting the status quo. In college as an undergrad, she gained experience in journalism on the Seattle Univ. newspaper (The Spectator) which led to her developing a local veteran's housing newspaper at the Univ. of Minnesota while her husband attended classes.
Her family getting older gave Judy time tor initiating and operating two preschool sessions. One briefly at Lake Stevens and after moving to Kenmore, at the Church of the Redeemer for several years. After beginning her 26-year career with Shoreline Schools, her spare time was allotted to correcting papers and raising her family.
Services are delayed at Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore due to Covid-19. Sign Judy's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com