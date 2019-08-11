|
|
In Loving Memory
Marilyn Kay (Maxwell) Hamper
Born May 18, 1947, in Seattle, Wa., Marilyn passed away on May 16, 2019. She grew up on Capitol Hill and graduated from Holy Names Academy. She is survived by her children, Heather, Jerry, Kris (Holly), Jessica (Ryan); her grandchildren Keilana, Jinaya, Scarlett, Mason, Sawyer, Charley and Alex; and by her sister JoAnn Mitchell & her many nieces & nephews. Marilyn was loved by many and known for her kindness and generosity toward others.
Celebration of Life will be held at Innis Arden Clubhouse,1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline,Wa 98177 on August 31st from 2-6pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to March of Dimes Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019