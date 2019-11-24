|
Marilyn Kay Leask
Marilyn Kay Leask (Martindale) 66, ofEdmonds, WA, passed away onNovember 10, 2019.
She was born inSeattle, WA on
February 1, 1953. She grad-uated from Queen Anne High School and continued to receive abachelor's degreefor business management fromThe University of Washington.
Marilyn married Irv Leaskon
December 10, 1981. Together they ran a successful family commercial fishing business with their kids for 30+ years. The family spent their summers aboard their boat in Alaska and in the off-season Marilyn dedicated that time to her family while continuing to run the company at home. She enjoyed being outside, camping, hiking the Washington coast, sitting next to a bonfire, vacations in Hawaii, walks on the Edmonds waterfront, and gardening. She was also very handy at woodworking, painting, and refinishing boats.
Marilynis survived byher children Michael, Stephanie and Briana, brother Jim, sister Debbie, nieces Erin and Jenni, nephews Chris, Jamie, and Jason, and grand puppies Beau and Duffy. Marilyn is preceded in death byher beloved husband Irv Leask, mother Beverly, and father Robert Martindale. A memorial service will be held atThe Edmonds Yacht Club on Friday December 6th at 3PM.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019