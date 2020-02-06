|
Marilyn Kay Pedersen Taylor
Age 77, of Seabeck, Washington, Marilyn Taylor passed away on February 1, 2020, with family by her side. She was born to the late Raymond J. and Kathryn E. Pedersen, on September 24, 1942 in Alliance, Nebraska.
Marilyn was the oldest of nine siblings. As a toddler, she contracted polio and was left with paralysis of her right arm, but Marilyn didn't allow that to limit her. She rode horses, wrestled with her brothers and detasseled corn as a teenager. She was a great helper to her parents, babysitting often and shepherding little brothers away from trouble. Marilyn graduated from Trinity High School, Trinidad, CO in 1960 and went on to study Liberal Arts at the College of Great Falls, Great Falls, MT, graduating with a B.S. degree. Initially, she was a ticket agent for Northwest Airlines in Seattle and was able to enjoy travel to Japan and Mexico. Later, Marilyn worked as a Customer Service Rep for several different insurance companies. She retired from Bratrud Middleton of Bremerton, Washington after 40+ years in the insurance industry.
Marilyn met Timothy T. Taylor in 1963. They were married on June 12, 1968 in Great Falls, Montana. Together they raised two children, Collin R. and Nathan M. Taylor.
Marilyn was the most caring and loving person. She could bring laughter and joy to anyone or any situation. She was always the one smiling in the crowd and never met a stranger! Anyone and everyone that met her loved and appreciated her.
Marilyn is survived by Timothy T. Taylor, husband; Collin R. and Nathan M. Taylor, sons; Roger, Randall, Michael, Kenneth, Mark and Paul Pedersen, all brothers; Kathleen Pedersen, sister; Drake and Joughsaia Taylor, grandsons; twenty nieces and nephews; and twenty-one great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Pedersen, in 2004.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery of West Seattle is handling arrangements.
A funeral service will be held on February 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 1513 6th St., Bremerton, WA 98337, with a reception immediately following in the parish hall.
There will also be a funeral mass held on May 8 at 11:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish,
201 44th St. South, Great Falls,
MT 59405, with a reception immediately following in the parish hall. Interment will be
following the reception at Mt.
Olivet Cemetery, Great Falls, MT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Marilyn's name:
