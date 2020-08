Marilyn Kay Savery



August 4, 1948 ~ July 19, 2020



Daughter of Richard and Betty Jane Savery, Marilyn was raised on Queen Anne and attended Queen Anne High School.



She passed away at her home in West Seattle from non-Covid related issues. She is survived by her three sisters, Janet, Marsha and Carolyn. She was one of a kind and will be missed by friends and family.



In lieu of flowers or a gathering please donate to Seattle Area Feline Rescue in her name.



