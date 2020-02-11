Home

Age 87, Marilyn passed away suddenly at home the evening of February 7, 2020. She was a lifelong northwest resident, a wonderful loving wife and mother. She can now rejoin her husband of 65 years Marshall who she lost last summer. Marilyn will be greatly missed by friends, family and two sons Kent and Kris. Service 2/21/20 at Beck's Tribute Center in Edmonds, Washington at 12pm.

www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
