Marilyn was born in Seattle to Myrtle and Jerry Lavelle on January 20, 1926 in Seattle Washington. She passed on November 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick and leaves behind children George (Jerry) Adams and daughter Susan Dunn and 4 grandchildren. Mom was a woman of the outdoors, an avid skier into her mid-Eighties. She drove herself to the pool and swam until less than a year before she passed. She will be greatly missed.

A remembrance will be held at

Edmonds Anthony's Home Port

at 5:30 pm Sat, January 18, 2020
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020
