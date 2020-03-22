Home

Marilyn M. Systad Obituary
Marilyn M. Systad

After a full life well lived, Marilyn M. Systad, passed away peacefully March 8, 2020.

Youngest of 9 children, Marilyn was born July 18, 1928, in South Dakota to Arne and Rebecca Gimmestad. She moved to Seattle in 1939, graduating Cleveland HS in 1945.

At age 15 she met her soulmate, Harold, 17. They married in 1948 and filled their Edmonds home with love, laughter and children, Karen Bakken (Brad), Mark Systad (Julie), Duane Systad (Maudi), Linda Guzzo (Dan), David Systad (passed in 1958), and grandchildren Michael (Madeline), Lindsay (Kyle), Cody (Jackie), Jace, Dylan, Kristine, Steven, Adam, Travis, Lea and great granddaughters, Penelope and Charlotte.

Marilyn loved to dance, camp, fish, draw, bowl, golf, and travel anywhere, particularly Alaska, but especially interested in her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers family requests memorials be made to UW Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.

Please share your memories at www.becksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020
