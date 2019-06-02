|
|
Marilyn Paraneum Davis
Marilyn Davis died on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the home of her daughter after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 84. She is survived by her sister, Joan Protano (Dominic) of Shrewsbury, MA; son, Scott Davis of Portland, OR; daughter, Melissa Gehrig (Steve) of Renton, WA; grandson, Clarke Freeman (Nicole) of Seattle, WA; and granddaughter, Anna Freeman (Joe Fauth) of Issaquah, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, Allen J. Graham of Shoalwater, Western Australia.
Remembrances may be made to Providence Hospice of Seattle Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019