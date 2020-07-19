Marilyn Patricia Johnson



Marilyn Patricia Johnson, born November 27, 1932 passed away on June 19, 2020. She was a graduate of Ballard High School 1950. She was married to Vernon L. Johnson for 67 years and is survived by Vernon, 2 daughters Nancy (Forrest) and Stephanie (Travis), 4 grandchildren, Kyle, Kim, Cassie, Marissa, and 3 great grandchildren, Zeke, Miles, and Ingrid. She was a fun loving soul who loved square dancing, watching sports, lunching with friends, crafts, and water aerobics. She was most proud of her adoring family. She will be greatly missed and always remembered. Private services were held at Acacia for immediate family. We are Thankful for the loving care and support at Evergreen Hospital and Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store