Marilyn Rabura
On March 15, 2019, Marilyn, age 94, found peace and eternal rest. She led a wonderful life full of adventure. After WW II, 4 years were spent in Germany helping refugees establish new lives. This led to an appreciation of the country's history, language, and culture. As a German teacher, Marilyn shared this interest with others. Through her travels, friendships were kindled and cherished. Marilyn will continue to be close to us in thought and in our hearts.
In loving memory, Charlie, Tammie, Erika and Martha Rabura / John and Sara Rabura
MEMORIAL 6/1/19-2PM GRACE CHURCH; Lopez Island, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019