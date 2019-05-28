Marilyn Sue Felzer



Marilyn Sue Felzer, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. She was born March 10, 1938 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Fredrick Justice Shank and Vera Blanch Lock. She married Thomas J. Felzer on August 30, 1958. A loving marriage of 60 years. Marilyn was a loving mother to her children Teresa Felzer, Mary Kulusich and David Felzer, and is survived by her grandchildren Zachery J. Felzer, Adam Kulusich, Kadie Kulusich and Brooke Kulusich. Marilyn practiced cosmetology as a beautician and later worked for the Seattle Times for many years. She was our heaven sent angel to our family and has touched many lives. She will be missed dearly.



In celebration of her life,



a service will be held at Beck's



Tribute Center on Saturday June 1,



2019 at noon followed by burial at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery.



