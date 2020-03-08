|
Marilyn Suzanne Gipson
Marilyn Suzanne Gipson passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2020 on her farm in Sequim, Washington. Born in Seattle on June 4, 1952 to Teresa Anne Sorenson and William Pigott III, Marilyn spent her childhood with her brothers, Bill & David Pigott.
She graduated from Punahou High School in 1970 and graduated with a Major in Sociology and a Minor in Psychology from the University of Washington in 1974.
She attended Radio Broadcasting School in Oklahoma City receiving her FCC First Class Radio License working at KRHD, KTOK and KEZX Radio broadcasting under the name Marilyn Burns. While in broadcasting school, Marilyn met the love of her life, Vince, who wanted to marry her the moment he met her. They married on October 18, 1982 in Oklahoma and moved to Minnesota where they had their daughter, Stephanie in 1985.
Marilyn and her family moved to Bothell, Washington where she went on to work for Planned Parenthood, FEMA, and the Woodinville Weekly. Returning to radio, she broadcasted for KOMO Radio. Marilyn founded Earthquake Entertainment managing local bands such as the famed Hardtops.
She returned to school studying Computer Graphics and Web Design at Lake Washington Technical College and graduated in 2001.
Marilyn and Vince followed their dreams of becoming farmers and relocated to Sequim, Washington establishing Olympic Onion Farm in 2011. Her love for gardening, her bunny Cottontail, and her animals brought her immense joy as she worked the land with Vince.
She was passionate about promoting literacy, journalism, voting, women's rights and supporting small family farms. She enjoyed swimming, yoga and spending time with family.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Vince Gipson, daughter Stephanie (Aaron) Parker, grandson Lucian Parker, brothers Bill (Laura) & David (Joan) Pigott, and her niece and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Teresa, her father William, and her cherished dog Brandy. Marilyn will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020