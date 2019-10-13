Home

Marilyn Zuckerman, a woman of enormous strength, intelligence and moral vision, passed away in Seattle on October 2, 2019. She was highly cultured and fiercely political, a fighter for peace and justice to the end of her life. Continuing to write into her 90's, Marilyn published many collections of poetry and a memoir of her life growing up in Brooklyn, NY. After a fall and brief hospitalization, Marilyn died peacefully with her family around her.

A full version of her obituary can be found here soon: http://marilynzuckermanpoet.com/

She is survived by her sons Sam and Ed, her daughter Anne and her grandchildren Ellie, Ira and Mya-li.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
