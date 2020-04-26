|
|
Mario Russo
Born May 15, 1927 in Seattle, loving father, son and husband, rabid Seattle sports fan, accomplished dancer, amateur bocce champion, builder of the best dams, locks and bridges while working at the Army Corp of Engineers, alumnus of Franklin High School in Seattle and Seattle University, and a McDonald's french fry connoisseur, died on Friday, April 10th, 2020.
He is survived by his 2 sons, Charles of Upper Preston, WA and Mark of the University District, Seattle, WA and daughter, Samantha.
For service information contact
[email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020