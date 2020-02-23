|
Marion Beatrice (Slocum) Gendron
Born March 3, 1926 in Cape Girardae, Missouri, daughter of George Alfred Slocum and Anna (Schaefbauer) Slocum passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 93.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph Gendron, her sisters Josephine Mathews and Bernadine Helm, and brother Joseph Slocum.
Marion is survived by her sister Agnes Slocum of Baltic Connecticut, brother Bill Slocum of Fredericktown Missouri, her 8 children and their famililes, 21 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Marion was a devoted mother and member of St. Brendan Catholic Church. She enjoyed art, travel, gardening, family and friends.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020