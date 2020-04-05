|
Marion Carolyn Krueger
July 22, 1934 ~ February 26, 2020
Marion Krueger was a passionate advocate for her large family, her friends, her church, the many communities to which she contributed, and the causes that she cared about. We deeply miss her love, encouragement, laugh, sparkling blue eyes and assistance.
Marion was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 22, 1934, to Lewis G. and Gertrude M. Hines. After a short stop in Harrisburg, her family moved to Arlington, VA. She graduated high school from St. Mary's Academy in 1951, and in 1955, she graduated from Dumbarton College with a degree in political science. Marion worked for the CIA, the Urban League, and was a Realtor. She volunteered for countless organizations, served as a den mother, girl scout leader, church educator, and eucharistic minister. She believed in serving her community, working at polling booths, serving on the democratic national committee, serving the eastside seniors and various women's groups.
During her teen years, Marion agreed to dance with her family's paperboy, Ronald B. Krueger, and they were married on June 14, 1956. They proceeded to have 5 children in the next 6 years. In 1974, they moved to Leawood, KS, and in 1979 they moved to Redmond (later Sammamish), WA. Marion and Ron's strong love for each other, and shared sense of humor, intense interest in politics, life-long commitment to serving their communities, tireless support for civil rights, lifelong passion for parties, playing cards, and meals, affection for dogs, fondness for travel and art, and their family and friends allowed them to survive their 5 children through 61 years of marriage.
Marion is easily remembered as wanting the best for others and gave of her time, money and emotions to make this world a better place for everyone. She was a fierce friend to have in your corner and one was never in doubt about her opinions.
She leaves behind a sister, Mary Patricia Daniels (Richard), 5 children, Mark (Julie), Mike (Michelle), Tom (Jill), John (Megan), Kerry (Jeff), 13 grandchildren, her 3 great grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews, and her many and dear friends across the country. Her kids feel blessed to have had such a cheerful, good natured, devoted mom - she was a great cook, a great den mother, a great girl scout leader, our best cheerleader -- we were each her favorite, and she made all of our friends feel welcome in her home. We are glad she is with Ron now and imagine the bridge game in heaven is loud and boisterous!
A funeral mass is pending at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Marion will be placed to rest at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline. Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories at www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Action Network.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020