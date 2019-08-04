Home

Marion Gabrielsen Holum

Marion Gabrielsen Holum Obituary
Marion Gabrielsen Holum

Marion was born on January 17, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, and died at home in Edmonds, Washington, on June 27, 2019, after a long battle with multiple myeloma. She was the daughter of B.T. and Jennie Gabrielsen and sister to Lou, all of whom predeceased her. In 1939, when B.T. became pastor of Denny Park Lutheran Church, the Seattle area became her home, and she lived there for the rest of her life. Marion was a graduate of Queen Anne High School and Pacific Lutheran University. After receiving her BS in Nursing, she worked in that field for nearly 50 years.

Proud of her Norwegian Heritage, Marion spent a lifetime promoting the many uses for the words "Uff da" and trying to convince folks that Swedish pancakes were actually Norwegian! But it was family, friends, and her faith that were most important. She was a loving and devoted mother to Janine Holum Steiner (Christopher) and Kris Holum (Athena), grandmother to Eric (Amanda) and Andrew (Katie), and great-grandmother to Jaiden, Evan, and Landon.

There will be a Celebration of

Marion's Life on Saturday, 10 August 2019, at 2:00 pm at Edmonds Lutheran Church,

23525 - 84th Ave W, Edmonds, 98026

In lieu of flowers, it was Marion's wish for donations to be sent to Pacific Lutheran University, School of Nursing, 12180 Park Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98447.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2019
