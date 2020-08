Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Marion's life story with friends and family

Share Marion's life story with friends and family

Marion (Johnson) Logan



Age 75, Marion passed away on 8/22/2020. She is survived by long time loving husband Dan Logan, Daughter Danielle Tope, Son in Law Troy Tope, Grandson Logan Henrichs / girlfriend Rosie Rochelle, Great Grandson Noah Henrichs. She was a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother, friend who will be missed greatly.



No services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store