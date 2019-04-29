Marion Lucille (Bales) Henry



Age 90, of SeaTac, WA passed away on February 25, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, AZ following complications from a stroke.



Marion was born February 29, 1928 in Elmhurst, IL to Leonard and Frances (Case) Bales. She was the fourth of ten children. Marion often talked fondly of her childhood growing up with two sisters and seven brothers and all of the fun they had together.



She attended the Immaculate Conception School and York High School both in Elmhurst and completed her education as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Green River Community College in Auburn, WA.



Marion married James Stanford White March 4, 1950. After her second husband Eugene Henry died she spent the remainder of her life with her long-time companion Gerry Fairbanks spending their winters together in Surprise, AZ.



After Marion retired from nursing, she was active in real estate for a few years. After retiring, she volunteered at Sea-Tac Airport for 10 years, and served on the Valley View Library Committee from 2003-2009 and belonged to the Red Hat Society.



Marion loved to travel and cook, was outgoing and vivacious. Full of compassion Marion was well known for always sticking up for the underdog, running for SeaTac city council in her 70s. She had a competitive streak excelling at Bridge and Golf. She enjoyed entertaining company and cooking for her loved ones.



She is survived by her children Linda (White) Holbrook, Donald White, and Kenneth (Cathy) White; her three grandchildren Natallie Asay, Bryon Masterson, and Robert White; and 3 great-grandchildren Eden and Porter Campbell and Milo Masterson; her siblings Ann (Bales) Yazel, Stanley (Margaret) Bales, France;s (Bales) Alderson and Matthew (Pat) Bales.



She was preceded in death by her second husband, Eugene Henry; and her brothers Leonard, Robert, Jack, Willard and Donald Bales.



She will be dearly missed by all. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 29, 2019