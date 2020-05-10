|
|
Marion Oechsli Blanchard Bowden
Marion passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Seattle in 1927, Marion was an identical twin to Hollis Denning.
Marion attended St. Anne Grade School, Queen Anne High, the University of Washington and belonged to Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Marion greeted each day with steadfast faith and lived a life of kindness to all.
She is survived by her children, Martin Blanchard (Kris), Doug Blanchard (Laura), Anne Volk (Bob), Jean McVicar (Paul), Katherine Faubion (Gary), Kelly Blanchard (Lyn) and 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In honor of Marion, contributions to North Haven Senior Living would be welcome:
northavenseniorliving.org
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020